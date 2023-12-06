HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Salvation Army is seeking part-time kettle bell ringers to fill in on weekdays.

The shifts run Monday through Friday for four hours and the money raised from the kettle stands stays local.

“They’re a wonderful organization that does so much for the community, so that’s why I volunteer,” said. Danielle Russitano, volunteer bell ringer. “The money I think that we collect for cities in the area, we have so many things going on in the area and they’re expanding.”

According to Russitano one of the reasons why the Salvation Army is looking for people to fill in as bell ringers is, “Maybe they don’t know that there’s, you know, a local Salvation Army and that they can call it volunteer get into volunteer, but it is time consuming.”

Manager and Administrative Assistant of the Corning Salvation Army, Marlene M. Schwingel added, “In a lot of cases, we have several areas that can be covered in in the areas fluctuate. So, sometimes we have more kettle ringing spaces than others. So there’s a constant influx of people that are needed to cover kettles. Other people that are moving in and out of the area. We may have lost kettle ringers or new people coming in don’t know about the kettle opportunities.”

Anyone interested in joining the Corning Salvation Army branch can click here and for the Elmira branch, you can visit their website here.