Salvation Army lends a hand to the community

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Salvation Army has significantly increased its preparation for an impending outbreak of the novel coronavirus and has ramped up efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, especially among the homeless and other vulnerable populations.

The Salvation Army is taking unprecedented measures to make sure it keeps its doors open and continues to serve those in need, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Salvation Army shelters have been following guidance from county and state health officials to ensure current shelter residents stay healthy while putting procedures in place to get the appropriate care for anyone showing symptoms of the virus.

Shelter managers and staff are reviewing procedures for such a situation and are making sure spaces are cleaned and sanitized.

The Salvation Army has increased cleaning throughout the day at its residential facilities, where close living conditions allow the infectious disease to easily spread among residents.

The organization is also expecting a spike in emergency assistance, like rent/mortgage, utilities, and food assistance, for low-wage workers who may be temporarily laid off because of the impact the virus is having on some businesses.

Plans of going mobile are also in the works for the facility.