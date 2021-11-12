Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Returning

FILE – A Salvation Army bell is rung by Michael Cronin as he staffs the charity’s red donation kettle in front of a grocery store, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Lynden, Wash. In the wake of the most devastating public-health emergency in a century and the resulting economic uncertainty, Americans provided more charitable dollars to United Way Worldwide than any other nonprofit focused on direct aid, followed by the Salvation Army and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to new rankings by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Red Kettle program is coming back.

The Red Kettle is a program from the Salvation Army that collects donations around the holiday season. The program has a history in the past in the Twin Tiers.

Major Stanley Newton, from the Elmira Salvation Army, said, “We’re just so thankful to this community they’ve been charitable and supportive over the years both with the Red Kettle, supporting our holiday food basket program, with our coat drives, and pretty much anything we’ve done. The community has been wonderful at supporting. “

The Red Kettle Program kicks off Friday, November 19th at the Arnot Mall at 6:00 PM. The donations support meals for the homeless and those in need, but also are able to help people through services provided all year long.