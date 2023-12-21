ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Saturday, Dec. 23, will be the last day for the Red Kettle fundraising drive to raise money for the Salvation Army. The Elmira and Corning branches have not yet reached their goals of $80,000 for the year.

“We are at about half of our goal. Our goal is $80,000 and currently we are at $39,000,” said Mary Ellen Monahan, program director for the Corning branch. “So we have not met our goal and we still are hoping that people will donate and help us reach that goal.”

According to Monahan, the money raised will be used for programs throughout the year, such as rental assistance, food pantry, the children’s program, and utility assistance.

The Elmira branch is a couple of donations short from meeting their goal. They are currently between $64,000 – $67,000.

“For us $13,000, $14,000, the next three days will be challenging. We normally raise about $3,000 a day, we’re going to be close,” Major Leo Lloyd, Salvation Army of Elmira corps officer. “So folks who want to write us a check with a few zeros behind it will guarantee that would make our goal this year.

If you would like to donate to help them reach their goal’s you can click here for the Corning Salvation Army branch, and for the Elmira Salvation Army branch, you can visit their website here.