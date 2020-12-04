Salvation Army teams up with Castle Cleaners to host Holiday Coat Drive

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Salvation Army of Elmira is operating a coat giveaway Monday through Thursday from now until Dec 15.

If you are in urgent need of a coat, you can visit their 414 Lake Street, Elmira, location and request one.

The coats that are involved with the coat giveaway are gently used and have been cleaned by Castle Cleaners. Donations are also still needed and are being accepted at this time.

The coat drive is from 10AM – 1PM, limited to one coat per person.

For more information on the coat drive, you can contact the Elmira Salvation Army by phone at (607)-732-0314.

