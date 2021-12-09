Santa Clause is coming to Town in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Horseheads Fire Department will be escorting Santa Clause on Dec. 19-22.

During Santa’s tour throughout the village, the firefighters and Santa’s Elf’s will be placing pre-packaged goody bags on residents’ driveways.

Santa will be making his trips each night around 5:30 p.m. and ending around 7 p.m.

Santa will be traveling to the following streets on these dates:

Horseheads FD Santa Sighting Master List Sunday, December 19, 2021, South of I-86

Diamond Apts- Philo Rd, West S Hullett Ave, Fox St, Kendall St, Lackawanna Ave, Fairview Terrace Lorraine Blvd, S Carroll St, S Center St, Grand Central Ave, Roosevelt Ave, Camden Ave, Catalpa Dr, Fairfax St, Shelbourne St, S Main St, Orchard Pl, Pleasant St, Willow St, Brooks St.

On Dec. 20, in the W. Broad St. Area

W Broad St, Sunset Dr, Presidential Dr, Monroe Dr, Madison Cir, Kennedy Dr, Lincoln Dr, Colonial Apts- Sing Sing Rd, Gardner Rd- W of Westinghouse, Wisteria Way, Daffodill Dr, Lilac Dr, Aster Dr, Laurel Ln, Village Green Apts-Wygant Rd, Country Ridge Apts- Wygant Rd, Fairport Terrance Apts- Wygant Rd.

On Dec. 21, South of Westlake St.

Westlake St, Hanover Sq, E Franklin St, John St, W Broad St W towards Westinghouse Rd, Eleanor St, Orchard St, Steuben St, Adams St, E Mill St, S Main St, Fletcher St, Save St, Canal St, South Ave, 1st St, 2nd St, 3rd St, 4th St, Hullett St, S Pine St, Burns St, Perry St, Liberty St, Center st, Grand Central Ave- N of 1-86, N Carroll St, Division St, W Mill St, Tuttle Ave, Curns St, Thorne St, Sage St, Sayre St- West side of village, N Hullett Ave, Taylor Rd, East Ave, Boorom PI.

On Dec. 22, North of Westlake St.

East of Westinghouse Rd, Watkins Rd, Kinley PI, Normandy PI, Highland Ave, Perkins Ave, Bush Ave, Taber Pl, Bentley Pl, Miller St, Gardner Rd- North of Westlake St, West Ave, Hatfield St, Eisenhart Pl, Elmer Ave, Windsor Rd, Lynhurst Ave, Myers Dr, Bower Rd, Shull Ln, Winding Way, VanOrden St, Renwick Ln, William Ln, Lee Ave, Matthew Cir, Weller Ave, Hibbard Ave, Scott Ln, Ryan Cir, Shappee St, Douglas Dr, Duncan Dr, Day St.

For more information, and to keep updated on possible schedule changes, click here.