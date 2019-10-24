Sathasivan Kallier captured

UPDATE: The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Sathasivan Kallier after they received three anonymous calls Friday morning that he was staying at the Budget Inn in Bath.

(WETM) – Sathasivan Kallier is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Kallier was born on July 28, 1973, is six feet tall and 260 lbs.

Kallier has black hair with a mustache and goatee, and his last known address is 108 Bridge Street Apt #208 in Corning.

Kallier is wanted for Violation of Probation for Criminal Mischief 3rd and he damaged another person’s property, which was greater than $250.

If you know the whereabouts of Kallier, please call 607-622-3911