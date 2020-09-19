Saturday morning’s cold marks end of growing season for parts of New York

Early Saturday morning portions of the Twin Tiers dipped down below freezing for the first time this season. A low in Elmira marked the coldest morning since May 13th, just over 4 months ago. Most of the Twin Tiers saw lows at or below freezing, prompting frost advisories for the entirety of the region.

Just off to our north, some counties saw temperatures so low that a hard freeze occurred, marking the end of the growing season. The National Weather Service in Binghamton released a statement early Saturday saying “Low temperatures fell into the mid and upper 20’s across many parts of Oneida, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties early this morning. As a result, a freeze has occurred ending the growing season for these counties. For any plants still left outdoors frost is still expected the next few nights.”

Here in the Twin Tiers, Saturday and Sunday night we will see similar low temperatures back down around freezing, possibly prompting more frost advisories.