Save-A-Lot to get major upgrades

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One local store is getting some upgrades.

Save-A-Lot on Williams Street in Elmira will soon be undergoing a bit of construction.

Dave Marks, the store’s owner, mentioned the changes during a board meeting this morning, stating the store will be getting new signs along with some other upgrades.

According to Marks, several other stores in New York State are going through a remodel, as well, but it is up to the independent owners to take advantage of this program, through Save-A-Lot.

“We’ve had the opportunity to drastically change our store, we’ve got some new cases in the store we are able expand our produce department able to expand our meat department, whole new sign package coming, it’s going to be a whole new atmosphere here the save a lot,” said Dave Marks, the store owner of Save-A-Lot.

Marks says he hopes that these upgrades will draw more customers to the store.