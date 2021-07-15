Savona man arrested for driving while on drugs

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On July 14, The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rendell Hyer, 42, of Savona, following a traffic stop on Steuben Street in Bath.

It is alleged that Hyer operated a motor vehicle while his ability was impaired due to drug use. It is also alleged that Hyer’s license or operating privileges were suspended or revoked. His vehicle also had an insufficient exhaust.

Hyer allegedly possessed a quantity of suspected narcotics and tampered with evidence.

Hyer was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired due to Drugs, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Insufficient Exhaust, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree.

Hyer was released on traffic summons and an appearance ticket to return to the Bath Village Court at a later date.