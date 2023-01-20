SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – A sex offender in Savona has been sentenced for having hundreds of images of child pornography in 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney for Western New York.

John Fadden, 49, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the child porn last fall. The announcement said Fadden also has a previous conviction for child sexual abuse.

Fadden was arrested by New York State Police in March 2022 following a search warrant at his home last fall, according to the U.S. Court for the Western District of New York. In October 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at Fadden’s home and found more than 278 files of child pornography on nine different devices and drives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan McGuire also said that in February and March of 2021, Fadden uploaded 185 images of child pornography under the username john_fadden@yahoo.com Yahoo Inc! tipped off the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children twice in March 2021.

Fadden is a Level 3 registered sex offender for three separate incidents taking place between 1991 and 2001, according to the NYS Sex Offender Registry. In 1991, Fadden engaged in sexual contact with a 2-year-old boy in Rochester. In 1993, he was convicted of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl in Rochester. And in 2001 he was convicted of coercing another 9-year-old girl known to him into having sexual contact.