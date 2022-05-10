SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – State Police are investigating after multiple storage garages in Savona were destroyed in a fire that broke out late Saturday afternoon, according to first responders.

The Bath Volunteer Fire Department said that two buildings at Savona Storage were destroyed in the May 7 fire. Calls for the blaze reportedly went out just after 6:00 p.m. Multiple departments responded, including Bath Volunteer, Savona Fire, Bradford Fire and Bath Ambulance.

New York State Police out of Bath were also reportedly on the scene on Monday, May 9 to investigate. 18 News has contacted NYSP Bath and is waiting for more information.

Footage from the aftermath of the fire showed debris from the structures, burnt to the ground.

