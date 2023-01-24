SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a serious fire at a thrift store in Savona Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of a fire at Hillview Acres flea market on Rt. 226 first came into 18 News around 2:00 p.m. on January 24. Photos from a reporter on the scene showed serious damage to the building and vehicles parked next to it, with sections of the roof having collapsed.

By 3:15, crews were still on the scene and smoke was still pouring from the building.

According to U-Haul, Hillview Acres LLC partnered with the trucking company in November 2022 as a dealer of trucks, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store box pickup for the Savona area.

Details on the fire are extremely limited. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.