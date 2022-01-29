Savona woman steals three cars in a month; facing felony charges, police say

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Savona woman has been arrested once again after police say she’s responsible for a string of three vehicle thefts in the span of a month.

35-year-old Megan D. Marsh, of Savona, was arrested by the Corning Police Department at the Tioga County N.Y. Jail for a crime she’s suspected of committing on Jan. 24.

Police say Marsh is the one responsible for the vehicle theft from Baker St. in Corning on Jan. 24 and dragged the owner when he tried to prevent her from stealing his car.

The vehicle was later recovered in Watkins Glen by Watkins Glen Village Police.

Marsh is being charged by the City of Corning Police Department with Robbery in the Second Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, and Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, all felonies.

She is also being charged on Corning City Court warrants alleging that she failed to appear on previous drug charges and Disorderly Conduct charges.

Marsh was taken to the Steuben County Jail and was arraigned this morning on the Robbery, Reckless Endangerment, and Grand Larceny charges with bail being set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 property bond. She is scheduled to appear in Corning City Court at a later date.

This comes after her most recent alleged vehicle theft where she’s accused of stealing a white Subaru from Painted Post on Jan. 27.

She was found later that day at Tioga Downs Casino in Tioga County N.Y. where she then took police on a chase through multiple counties and finally was caught on Interstate 86, one mile before the Elmira exit.

Corning Police say Mash is also the same person that was arrested by the New York State Police in painted Post for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle from Painted Post back on December 28, 2021