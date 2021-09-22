Sayre American Legion donates $10,000 to Guthrie’s Veteran Patient Assistance Fund

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Sayre American Legion Post 283 presented Guthrie with a check for $10,000 today. The funds were raised during the Legion’s annual golf tournament and will help support Guthrie’s Veteran Patient Assistance Fund.

The Guthrie Veteran Patient Assistance Fund provides help to patients who are veterans, and their immediate family members, with the unmet financial burden that comes with a serious or chronic medical condition for which they are receiving care at Guthrie.

These funds are available for expenses including, but not limited to, travel/transportation, utilities, medications, durable medical equipment (DME), and rent/mortgage.

“We are grateful to the many community members who take part each year in our annual golf tournament,” said Elizabeth Wagner, Commander, Sayre American Legion Post 283, “With their support, we are able to contribute to this important community resource.”

Guthrie’s new President and CEO, Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, spent 21 years of service in the United States Air Force where he held several executive roles, including Chief of Medical Staff, chief consultant for the Surgeon General, and Chief Operating Officer at the largest Air Force hospital in the world. He looks forward to continuing to advocate for veterans in his role at Guthrie.

“Guthrie is grateful for the continued support of the Sayre American Legion,” said Sabanegh. “To date, the legion has donated more than $80,000 to Guthrie. It is through partnerships like these that we are able to make a meaningful difference in the lives of veterans in the communities we serve.”

If patients are interested in applying for patient assistance funds, they should contact their Guthrie social worker.

Those interested in supporting the Guthrie Veteran Patient Assistance Fund should contact Guthrie Resource Development at 570-887-4420, or by emailing Resource_Development@guthrie.org