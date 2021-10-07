Sayre Area School District receives Dollar General Literacy Foundation award

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Sayre Area School District has received a $2,000 youth literacy grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

The grant is one of $95,000 worth of grants awarded by the foundation to Pennsylvania teachers, libraries, and nonprofit organizations.

The grants aim to support youth literacy programs in the communities Dollar General serves. Pennsylvania recipients are listed below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at DGLiteracy.org. The grants awarded to Pennsylvania organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 13,026 residents.