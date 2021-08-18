Sayre Area School District releases new transportation plans, eliminates nine bus stops due to driver shortage

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Sayre Area School District has released a new transportation plan for the 2021-22 school year that includes new busing and walking route plans.

The district says the new plan is due to a shortage of qualified bus drivers in the area.

Fifty-two elementary school students in Sayre living between Stevenson Street and Hayden Street will now have to walk to school and nine bus stops were eliminated.

Allison Street and North Elmer Ave

Allison Street and North Wilbur Ave

Allison Street and West Lochart Street

Hayden Street and South Elmer Ave

Hayden Street and South Wilbur Ave

Hayden Street and South Hopkins Street

South Elmer Ave and West Packer Ave

South Wilbur Ave and Hospital Place

West Lochart Street and South Hopkins Street

The district is recommending that students who live on the north side of Lockhart Street walk to the North Hopkins Street to Mohawk Street crossing guard at Keystone Ave and Mohawk Street.

Those living on the south end are recommended to cross Lockard at Hopkins and proceed to Mohawk Street.

A crossing guard will no longer be provided at Keystone Ave and Stevenson Street

Safety will always remain a priority of our District. It is imparitive that our families partner with us as we make changes to implement our reopening plan. Parents of elementary students should practice the walking route with their child(ren) multiple times in preparation for the new school year. Barry Claypool, Businses Manager Sayre Area School District.

The first day of school in Sayre is Aug. 24, 2021.