Sayre Area School District welcomes back students for the first day of school

SAYRE, Pa (WETM) – Sayre Area School Districts started classes Tuesday morning. Cars lined up outside of H. Austin Snyder Elementary School early Tuesday morning full of students and parents ready to start this unique school year.

Amber Swartley is a special education teacher at H. Austin Snyder Elementary School and said how prepping for this year’s school year was much more different than her previous four years.

“A lot more challenging for sure but I’ve been really proud to be apart of the Sayre Area School District. They have been preparing us really well and we’ve been having a lot of training online and regular teaching,” Swartley said. “So they have just brought out a lot of new tricks for us to use which has been great and we are ready to see the kids.”

As a special education teacher Swartley said the school has prepared their facility and has given them tools to help them make sure their students succeed while adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

The district has implemented more professional development, technology and tools that help their teachers in the classroom.

Most importantly Swartley talked about how excited she is along with her colleagues to finally see their students after almost six months.

“I’m really excited to see my students. I always say my students are kind of like my kids when they are in school so it’s been really hard not being able to see them and wondering,” Swartley said. “Its been a long time, long then summer so we are excited to have them back and see their smiling faces, and like I said – they bring so much joy to our lives.”