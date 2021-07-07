Sayre Borough raffling off a fire truck to benefit the public library, historical society

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Do you want to own a fire truck? If you purchase a ticket in the Sayre Borough Fire Truck raffle, you could live out a childhood dream.

Sayre Borough is raffling off a 1993 KME Renegade fire truck with 14,250 miles with tickets worth $100 each.

To purchase a ticket or if you have any questions, call the Sayre Borough Hall at 570-888-7739 or email admin@sayreborough.org. Tickets can also be purchased online.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Sayre Borough End of Summer Celebration.

Only 200 tickets will be sold with proceeds benefitting the Sayre Public Library and The Sayre Historical Society Museum.