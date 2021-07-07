Sayre Borough raffling off a fire truck to benefit the public library, historical society

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Sayre Borough

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Do you want to own a fire truck? If you purchase a ticket in the Sayre Borough Fire Truck raffle, you could live out a childhood dream.

Sayre Borough is raffling off a 1993 KME Renegade fire truck with 14,250 miles with tickets worth $100 each.

To purchase a ticket or if you have any questions, call the Sayre Borough Hall at 570-888-7739 or email admin@sayreborough.org. Tickets can also be purchased online.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Sayre Borough End of Summer Celebration.

Only 200 tickets will be sold with proceeds benefitting the Sayre Public Library and The Sayre Historical Society Museum.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now