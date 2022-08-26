SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — If you’re in The Valley Saturday, Aug. 27, afternoon or evening, and looking for some family fun, be sure to check out the 9th Annual Sayre Borough End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Display.

The event is back for another year, hoping to be the best celebration in recent years as additional activities have made a comeback from before the pandemic.

The event is being held at Riverfront Park in Sayre, with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. and the fireworks show ending the night at 8:30 p.m. Those looking to join in on the festivities can do so by paying $5.00 to get in via car, or $2.00 for walking into the park grounds.

Inside the grounds will be a plethora of activities from live music by three different groups, to a kids activity zone that is making a comeback since last being available in 2019, and over 10 food vendors for guests to enjoy.

The kids activity zone will have two large inflatables, one obstacle course and one slide, bounce houses, laser tag, and back-to-school supplies will be handed out along with bicycle helmets. For the adults, there will be a mobile axe throwing area set up for those trying to work off some end-of-summer stress.

The Borough posted important traffic-related information for the event for locations in town that will be specifically designated for the event. They’re making residents and spectators aware that Desmond Street between Hayden Street and the Athens Borough line will be for event traffic only from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. They say that all other traffic will need to find an alternate route between those hours.

The same can be said for South Thomas Avenue between East Hayden Street and the Athens Borough line. It will be for event traffic only between 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., with all other traffic needing to find alternate routes.

Sayre Borough also made note that the Riverfront Park boat launch will be closed at 2 p.m. for the event, and will not be open again until Sunday, Aug. 28.