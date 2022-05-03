SAYRE, P.a. (WETM) — In celebration of EMS Week 2022, Guthrie and Greater Valley EMS are hosting a free car seat check event in Sayre later this month.

The event will be held at the Old K-Mart building on 2900 Elmira Street in Sayre on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Any residents attending the event will bring their vehicle and car seats to have the installation checked by a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician and receive valuable safety information to protect children.

For more information, you can contact Greater Valley EMS at 570-655-6818.