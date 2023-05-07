SAYRE, P.a. (WETM) — Opening day for the Sayre Farmers Market is coming up this week.

The farmers market will run every Friday through October starting on May 12. This farmers market starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. in Howard Elmer Park. Local vendors will be selling food, fresh produce, crafts, and more.

The Sayre Farmers Market is hosted by the Sayre Business Association. According to a Facebook post made by the SBA, the farmers market will have the same vendors as previous years along with some new additions.