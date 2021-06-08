Sayre Front Porch Project announces winning homes

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Sayre Front Porch Project has announced the winners of this year’s contest.

The project was started last spring during the pandemic by two women, Deb Landy and Rebecca Romig, as a way to encourage people to venture outside and create a welcoming space on their front porches to enhance their home and their community.

1st Place – Maureen Yanuzzi

2nd Place – Tara Young

3rd Place – Jamie Darrow

A panel of judges selected three winners in the Sayre Borough who most exemplify the goals of this initiative. Extra consideration was given to those who’ve made the biggest changes to their spaces, especially in creative ways.

Prize packages for each winner we’re awarded on Saturday, June 5 and included the following: C. Rich Photography Front Porch Photo Shoot, $50 Gift Certificate for Robinson’s Landscaping, $50 Gift Certificate for Valley Chamber of Commerce (Can be used at over 30 valley businesses and restaurants), a Dream Field Candle, a one year magazine subscription of winner’s choosing, and a plaque recognizing them as a 2021 winner.