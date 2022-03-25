SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Sayre High School will be transported to the Land of Oz next week as they present The Wizard of Oz for all to see.

Much of what the audience will see can be found right from the movie, including popular scenes and various songs, all put to a live cast, with a real Toto too!

The play’s director, Karlie Vaughn, is excited for what’s to come as some extra special things are to happen during the show.

“We’ve got a couple of surprises up our sleeve,” Vaughn said, “We’ve got a couple of surprises and special effects to happen and make it pretty magical.”

This is the first time in two years that the show will be allowed to have a full house, as they are expecting upwards of 250 people to pack the auditorium as they have in years past.

The show has an opening night of a week from today, April 1, as well as a show on April 2. Friday’s show will have a start time of 7:00 p.m., while Saturday will have two shows, one at 2:00 p.m. and the other at 7:00 p.m.

Sayre High School is located at 331 West Lockhart St in Sayre; general admission for the show is $12 with a student and senior price of $10.