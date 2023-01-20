SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A house in Sayre suffered severe damage after a fire early Friday afternoon.

Reports of the house fire first came into 18 News around noon on January 20. However, according to first responders on the scene, the fire seemed to break out about half an hour or an hour earlier.

Photos from a reporter on the scene showed a house with severe damage on its east side near North Thomas Avenue and Holly Street in Sayre. Crews were seen inside the house fighting what was left of the fire around 12:30 p.m.

The reporter said Sayre Fire Department, Athens Borough Fire, Athens Township Fire, Greater Valley EMS, and Sayre Police all responded.

Details on the fire, its cause, and any injuries are limited. Check back for updates as more information from first responders becomes available.