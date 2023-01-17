ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the Adult Bookstore in Ashland last week.

According to Police, Marvin D. Rice, 62, of Sayre, was arrested on Jan. 14 for a forcible touching incident on December 30, 2022.

According to the initial report, Rice engaged in small talk with a woman before engaging in “inappropriate physical contact” by touching the woman’s chest before leaving the store and driving away.

Police say that Rice was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in Ashland Town Court at a later date.