WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – Officials have released the name of the man who died in Tuesday’s fatal crash in Wysox, Pa.

The Bradford County Coroner told 18 News that Joseph R. Lane, 55, of Sayre, Pa. died in the accident. Police haven’t released any more details on the crash at this time.

The coroner was called out to the crash on Route 6 in Wysox in the morning on May 3, 2022. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that Route 6 between Coolbaugh Road and Red Rock Road was closed because of the crash.

PennDOT said the road was likely to be closed for several hours. A detour was put in place using Route 187.