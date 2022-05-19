WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre man died after he was hit by an SUV in an accident earlier this month while trying to remove a deer from the road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Joseph Lane, 55, was killed on May 3 around 4:45 a.m. after he was hit by the vehicle. The crash report said Lane has stopped his tractor-trailer on the west side of State Route 6 in Wysox and got out in order to remove a deer, just east of Red Rock Road.

The SUV, a 2017 Dodge Durango, was traveling east on SR 6 when it hit and killed Lane on impact while he was in the process of removing the deer. The driver of the SUV was uninjured, according to the police report.

Several departments and agencies responded, including Wysox Fire, Guthrie EMS, the Bradford County Coroner, State Police, Forensic Services, and PennDOT.