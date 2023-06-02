SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre man has been sentenced for assaulting a police officer late last year.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Shawn Lake, 32, was sentenced to a term of probation supervision for six months for a misdemeanor charge of Simple Assault in connection to the December 2022 incident.

Lake was arrested on December 18, 2023 when police responded to a call of a man and woman harassing staff at a local Dandy. The criminal complaint filed at the time said Lake was “highly intoxicated” and refused to listen to police.

As he was being taken to jail, the affidavit said Lake kicked and hit the door to the holding cell and bit an officer’s thumb.