SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. (WETM) – Two Bradford County residents are in jail after a drug investigation in South Waverly.

Sayre Police announced that Patrick Ferro (47) and Amie Moore (37) were arrested on October 11 after an investigation into drug activity on Pitney Street. The arrest report said the investigation is ongoing, but both Ferro and Moore were charged.

Ferro and Moore were both charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Moore was also charged with Tampering with Evidence. Sayre Police said more charges are expected.

The two were arraigned and taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $40,000 bail.