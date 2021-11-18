Sayre Police Benevolent Association asks for donations this holiday season

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Sayre Police released an announcement via Facebook today asking the community for assistance to achieve their goals this holiday season.

They say without these donations, assisting people in need in our area would not be possible.

The “Sirens For Santa” campaign is one that allows the Sayre PBA to assist families with Christmas.

The Sayre Police Benevolent Association is a not-for-profit organization composed of the patrolmen of the Sayre Police Department.

Anyone looking to make a donation for the “Sirens For Santa” campaign can send it to the Sayre Police Department at 234 S. Lehigh Ave. in Sayre.