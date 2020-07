SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Sayre Police are investigating a hit and run accident that happened Tuesday night around 9:39 p.m. on the Packer Avenue Bridge.

Police say the driver of a Chevy pickup truck left the scene of the accident after striking another vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer dark gray or dark silver Chevy pickup truck, chrome wheels, with a black colored dump box and New York registration.





Courtesy Sayre PD

Anyone with information on the owner of the truck please call 570-888-2233