Sayre Police warn of scam caller impersonating an officer

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Sayre Borough Police Department is warning the public about a current scam in which you receive a phone call from a person claiming to be a Sayre Borough police officer.

The scammers claim to be a Sayre Borough police officer and state that they have a warrant for your arrest. They ask for personal information such as your social security number, bank account information and your date of birth. etc.

It has been recently reported that when you receive a call from these scammers, your caller ID will come up as “SAYRE PD”.

The Sayre Borough Police Department says they will never make such request and if you get a call from anyone making requests as described above, hang up immediately and do not provide them with any financial or personal information.

If you are talking to anybody who claims they are a Sayre Borough officer, feel free to ask for their name and badge number.