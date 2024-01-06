SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Sayre Borough has declared a snow emergency and is asking residents to move their cars off of certain streets.

According to the Sayre Police Department, a snow emergency was automatically activated for the borough when the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 through 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.

During snow emergencies, cars are not allowed to be parked on designated snow emergency routes so snow plow crews can clear the roadways. Sayre is asking its residents to move their parked cars off of emergency routes, which include the following streets:

Bradford Street

Cayuta Street

Desmond Street

Harris Street

Lincoln Street

West Lockhart Street

Powell Street

Mohawk Street

Elk Street

Stevenson Street

Cedar Street

West Packer Avenue

North Wilbur Avenue

South Wilbur Avenue

North Elmer Avenue

South Elmer Avenue

North Lehigh Avenue

South Lehigh Avenue

North Thomas Avenue

South Thomas Avenue

The Sayre Police Department stated that it’s unlawful for vehicles to park or remain parked on roadways marked as emergency streets. Vehicles parked on emergency routes might be towed.