SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Sayre Borough has declared a snow emergency and is asking residents to move their cars off of certain streets.
According to the Sayre Police Department, a snow emergency was automatically activated for the borough when the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 through 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.
During snow emergencies, cars are not allowed to be parked on designated snow emergency routes so snow plow crews can clear the roadways. Sayre is asking its residents to move their parked cars off of emergency routes, which include the following streets:
- Bradford Street
- Cayuta Street
- Desmond Street
- Harris Street
- Lincoln Street
- West Lockhart Street
- Powell Street
- Mohawk Street
- Elk Street
- Stevenson Street
- Cedar Street
- West Packer Avenue
- North Wilbur Avenue
- South Wilbur Avenue
- North Elmer Avenue
- South Elmer Avenue
- North Lehigh Avenue
- South Lehigh Avenue
- North Thomas Avenue
- South Thomas Avenue
The Sayre Police Department stated that it’s unlawful for vehicles to park or remain parked on roadways marked as emergency streets. Vehicles parked on emergency routes might be towed.