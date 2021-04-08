Sayre residents sprucing up their porches in new community contest

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Residents in Sayre and South Waverly are invited to join the Sayre Front Porch Project.

The project was started last spring during the pandemic by two women, Deb Landy and Rebecca Romig, as a way to encourage people to venture outside and create a welcoming space on their front porches to enhance their home and their community.

This year, those who participate will be entered into a contest to win local prizes.

Here’s what you need to do to join:

Spruce Up Your Front Porch

Take time to create a welcoming and useful space for your family to enjoy! It’s amazing what small changes can do to enhance curb appeal and show pride in your home. From using items you already own in a new and creative way, to simply cleaning or freshening up paint, it doesn’t take much to join the movement! Be sure to snap ‘before’ photos to participate in step #2!

2. Enter the Contest

Between April 22 and June 1, send three before and after photos of your front porch ‘spruce up’ to sayrefrontporchproject@gmail.com, along with a few sentences about your project and what you love about your space. This contest is open to homeowners within the Borough of Sayre & South Waverly. Limited to front porches only, and must reflect changes that do not require a permit. Three awards will be given!

A panel of judges will select three winners in the Sayre Borough who most exemplify the goals of this initiative. Extra consideration will be given to those who’ve made the biggest changes to their spaces, especially in creative ways.

The winners will have made simple changes (cleaning, paint, added plants/furnishings, etc.) that have made an impact on the curb appeal of their home and improved the quality of their life.

3. Prizes

All three top winners will receive: