Sayre School District hosts Fallin’ Into Fun nature activity day

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Do love nature and fall weather? The Sayre Area School District is hosting a fun fall activity for the whole family this weekend.

Fallin’ Into Fun will have a forest ecology walk, an apple bake-off with first, second and third-place prizes, a bug collecting stream study, and a nature paintbrush activity. And the school says there will be even more activities.

Fallin’ Into Fun will be at the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center at 2817 Cotton Hollow Road in Litchfield on Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.