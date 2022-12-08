Image of the finish line from the 2022 Turkey Trot in Sayre.

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Guthrie announced the numbers raised from the 16th annual Turkey Trot on Thursday, announcing a record-setting year.

According to Guthrie, the race was able to raise $48,000 for the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, making this the most successful year yet.

Over 900 runners, with the help of multiple sponsors, signed up and raced through the streets of Sayre on Thanksgiving Morning to make the day a success in obtaining the amount.

“During this season of giving we are thrilled that our community has made the Turkey Trot a holiday tradition,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie President and CEO. “The funds raised during this event make a big difference in the lives of local cancer patients in need,” he said, “Many thanks to all for supporting that life-saving mission,” he said.

Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund provides financial relief to Guthrie cancer patients at all Guthrie Cancer Center facilities.

The fund is there to assist patients with expenses related to housing, transportation, and utilities, while they fight their battle with cancer.