ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A third person has been arrested in Elmira in connection to a string of recent burglaries at local businesses, including a break-in at the Southport Tops.

Dusty Golden, 37, of Sayre, Pa. was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on March 22 in connection to multiple burglaries in and around Elmira. The Sheriff’s Office said that Golden was allegedly involved in cashing lottery tickets stolen from Tops Markets Gas Station in Southport on March 16.

Investigators determined that about 90 minutes after the Tops break-in, Golden allegedly cashed in stolen lottery tickets at the On The Way Story on Main Street in Elmira.

Golden was charged with 5th-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property. She was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Elmira City Court at a later date.

Golden’s arrest comes after the arrests of two other people earlier this week who law enforcement said were involved in the burglaries. Eric Cota was arrested for allegedly being the one to break into Tops. Police also said he was connected to at least 12 other burglaries in Chemung County since last summer. Kimberly Deprimo was also arrested for allegedly cashing in several stolen lottery tickets.

Police recently issued a reminder to local business owners to securely lock up their businesses at night and remove or secure cash when they leave due to a recent string of burglaries.