Sayre woman charged with criminal attempted homicide for beating a man in the head with a rock

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Jennifer Craig, 28, has been charged with criminal attempted homicide after she allegedly beat a man over the head with a rock.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Craig used her vehicle to ram the 41-year-old man several times during a domestic dispute around 1 a.m. on July 15. She then left the vehicle and allegedly continued to assault the victim by kicking him and then beat him over the head with a rock.

The status of the victim is unknown at this time.

Craig was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment.

Craig was arraigned and incarcerated in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $500,000 bail.