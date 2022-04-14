ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre woman has been sentenced and fined for fleeing police in an incident last summer when she almost hit officers with her car and resisted arrest, the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office said.

Lynette Ford, 37, was sentenced to 2-18 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the 2nd-degree misdemeanor of Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer and the summary offense of Driving Under Suspension-DUI related. She was also fined $1,000.

The sentencing stems from an incident on September 4 at the Athens Township Police Department when Ford drove to the station and became agitated with officers approached her. She then refused to comply with all the officers’ verbal commands, police said, and then “sped off in reverse, nearly coming into contact with both officers”, forcing them to step out of the way,” according to the affidavit.

After a brief car chase, police managed to remove Ford from the car while she resisted, kicking an officer multiple times. Police then took her to the emergency room and filled out an application for her to be committed for a mental evaluation.

Ford originally faced the additional charges of Simple Assault and Aggravated Assault.