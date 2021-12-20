Sayre woman sentenced for mail and wire fraud scheme

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

fraud police lights money financial scam arrest generic

SAYRE, PA (WETM) – According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Christine Bradley Okpako of Sayre, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 37 months’ imprisonment for conspiring to launder approximately $1.89 million in mail and wire fraud proceeds. According to officials, Okpako and her husband, Jabin Godspower Okpako received the money in proceeds from a mail and wire fraud scheme, laundered the funds through numerous bank and wire transactions in multiple states, and transferred the funds out of the United States to three separate bank accounts in Nigeria. Jabin was sentenced to 87 months in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now