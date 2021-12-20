Sayre woman sentenced for mail and wire fraud scheme

SAYRE, PA (WETM) – According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Christine Bradley Okpako of Sayre, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 37 months’ imprisonment for conspiring to launder approximately $1.89 million in mail and wire fraud proceeds. According to officials, Okpako and her husband, Jabin Godspower Okpako received the money in proceeds from a mail and wire fraud scheme, laundered the funds through numerous bank and wire transactions in multiple states, and transferred the funds out of the United States to three separate bank accounts in Nigeria. Jabin was sentenced to 87 months in prison.
