Sayre woman sentenced for mail and wire fraud scheme

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) - Former Watkins Glen Sgt. in Charge Brandon Matthews has once again been indicted by a Schuyler County Grand Jury.

Matthews was previously arrested on Dec. 3 after an investigation by Yates County District Attorney and Special Prosecutor Todd Casella. A technicality resulted in the charges being dismissed after Matthews was not able to testify on his own behalf to the grand jury, but a new grand jury hearing was held on Friday, Dec. 17 where Matthews was expected to testify.