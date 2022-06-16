AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 16TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 16TH: 53°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Happy Thursday! It was an active overnight with a warm front moving in. This brought showers and strong to severe storms. Throughout the late morning and early afternoon, we stay mostly cloudy. Any breaks in the clouds will help fuel thunderstorm development for the afternoon and evening. A cold front enters from the West around 2:00-3:00pm and brings scattered showers and more thunderstorm potential. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe. For the afternoon and evening, we are under an enhanced risk (a 3 out of 5 with 1 being the lowest). Main threats with any strong to severe storms is damaging wind and large hail. Aside from the active weather, we also feel the heat and humidity today. Highs reach the mid 80s today with humid conditions.

Overnight, quieter weather returns. We dry out and clouds decrease. Lows tonight are mild in the mid 60s. Sunshine returns for Friday but we still stay warm. Highs reach the low 80s. A pop-up shower is possible late Friday. Clouds return Friday night and hold for Saturday morning. These clouds filter out for the afternoon and evening and sunshine makes a return. Temperatures are also cooler this weekend with the upper 60s to low 70s. For Sunday, we are mostly sunny.

Clouds move in throughout the day on Monday and shower chances return for Monday night. Shower chances continue for Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of low pressure enters the region. Warmer temperatures also return for the next workweek.

Have a great day and stay weather aware today!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. POP-UP SHOWER POSSIBLE. BREEZY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: AM CLOUDS, PM SUN & BREEZY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

