SCCUDD to hold 2nd annual K-6 billboard contest

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Coalition on Underage Drinking is having its 2nd annual billboard contest for Schuyler County students’ Kindergarten through sixth grade.

All students attending Odessa-Montour Central School, Watkins Glen Central School, and

Bradford Central School are eligible, including homeschool students residing in Schuyler County.

The contest is for substance abuse prevention messages with a “Winter Holiday” theme. The winning

billboard will be displayed during the months of November and December 2021.

The messages displayed on the billboards must be one that informs, persuades, or states facts about substance abuse. It can be about nicotine/tobacco/vaping, alcohol, and/or prescription drug abuse or illegal drug use and how it is harmful to youth.

Students are encouraged to look up facts and statistics and gain knowledge of why these substances are

harmful to youth, they’re encouraged to be creative and think of a message that would reach the youth but are not to use scare tactics.

Billboards need to be submitted between September 14, 2021, and October 1, 2021. Those Billboards that

are accepted will be displayed on the SCCUDD Facebook page and be voted on by the public. Voting will

start on October 1, 2021, and end on October 8, 2020, at midnight.

information about contest rules or entry will be provided at each school’s Main office or people can contact

SCCUDD directly at 607-535-8140.