Scholarship created for Daniel Manganaro, local medical student lost on Seneca Lake

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A scholarship fund has been established in honor of Daniel Manganaro, the local medical student who was presumed dead after a canoeing accident on Seneca Lake in April.

The Dr. Daniel Manganaro Memorial Scholarship was announced by Dr. Richard Terry, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, where Manganaro studied.

“Daniel was an exemplary student in every way: bright, empathic, and motivated,” said Dr. Terry.

The scholarship will be used to provide financial support to assist with the cost of the interview process for applications, travel, audition, rotations, and housing. Students eligible for the scholarship must be third-year medical students from LECOM – Arnot Ogden Medical Center campus who have demonstrated a strong interest in orthopedic surgery, has a strong academic record, a letter of recommendation from an attending physician, and a personal statement. Students will also be evaluated on their extra-curricular activities such as volunteering, research, mentoring, and leadership.

Donations to the Dr. Daniel Manganaro Memorial Scholarship can be made on Arnot Ogden’s website.

Manganaro spent his final two years of education working at Arnot Ogden Medical Center where his father, Dr. Steve Manganaro, also worked and was a founding member of the hospital’s emergency medicine residency program.

On April 19, Manganaro, 27, and his friend Keith Seymour went canoeing on Seneca Lake in Yates County at night and did not return to their cabin. Seymour, 27 of Chemung County, was found clinging to a canoe by an Onondaga Sheriff’s helicopter. He was rescued out of the water and was medivac to Strong Memorial Hospital for hypothermia. Seymour was treated and released from Strong Memorial Hospital.

It was announced on April 25 that Manganaro was presumed dead and that the search was being called off.