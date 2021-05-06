School budgets & tax increase proposals released for local districts

(WETM) – School districts in Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tioga Counties have released their proposed school budgets and potential tax increases.

No school districts in Schuyler or Chemung Counties have proposed any tax increases this year.

Arkport, Bradford, Campbell-Savona, Hammondsport, and Wayland-Cohocton have proposed tax increases ranging between .18-1.99 percent in Steuben County.

Both the Spencer-Van Etten and Waverly school districts have proposed tax increases.

Budget proposals in the region range between $9.8 million and $134.4 million.

A full breakdown of the budget proposals and school board elections can be found below.

Voters will have their say on Tuesday, May 18 when ballot boxes open for the individual district’s proposals.