(WETM) – The Northeast is bracing for an icy winter storm Thursday and Friday, and some schools will likely be closing their doors or delaying classes.

As of 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 14, the Athens Area School District and the Canton Area School District said they will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 15.

All of the Twin Tiers counties are under some form of winter weather watches, advisories, or warnings for the storm that’s expected to drop several inches of wet snow in some areas. The 18 Storm Team will bring the latest weather condition updates.

Check back on Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16 for the latest closings and delays for area school districts and organizations.

A full list of closings and delays is available here.