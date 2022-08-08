(WETM) – The end of summer vacation will be here before we know it. And with many schools starting classes in the middle of the week, it’s important for parents and students to be ready for the back-to-school season.
Below is a list of the dates of the start of classes for school districts in Chemung, Steuben and Schuyler Counties, N.Y.:
- Addison Central School District – Tuesday, Sept. 6th
- Arkport Central School District – Tuesday, Sept. 6th
- Avoca Central School District – Tuesday, Sept. 6th
- Bath Central School District – Tuesday, Sept. 6th
- Bradford Central School District – Tuesday, March 6th
- Campbell-Savona Central School District – Tuesday, Sept. 6th
- Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District – Tuesday, Sept 6th
- Corning-Painted Post Area School District – Tuesday, Sept 6th Grades 6 & 9. All Students Wednesday, Sept. 7th
- Elmira City School District – Tuesday, Sept. 6th
- Elmira Heights Central School District – Tuesday, Sept. 5th
- Hammondsport Center School District – Tuesday, Sept 6th
- Hornell City School District – Tuesday, Sept. 6th
- Horseheads Central School District – Tuesday, Sept 6th
- Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District – Tuesday, Sept. 6th
- Odessa-Montour Central School District – Tuesday, Sept. 6th
- Prattsburg Central School District – Tuesday, Sept 6th
- Spencer-Van Etten Central School – Wednesday, Sept. 7th 6th & 9th grades. All Students Thursday, Sept. 8th
- Watkins Glen Central School District – Tuesday, Sept. 6th
- Waverly Central School District – Thursday, Sept. 8th
- Wayland-Cohocton Central School District – Thursday, Sept 8th