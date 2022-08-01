ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira City School District has announced that it will supply all students, Pre-K-12 with all school supplies and materials for the 2022-2023 academic year.

In a press release, the school said that the new policy is an “effort to ensure equitable access to school supplies and promote academic success for every student.”

The school said that families are still welcome to supply their students with items, but it is not required. Students will still be expected to bring their own backpacks.

“We can leverage the power of bulk purchasing to purchase necessary supplies for a fraction of what families would have to spend on their own. Our administrators and teachers have identified the supplies necessary for classroom learning”, the school said about the new policy.

Elmira City School District is still accepting donations through community agencies. You contact your student’s building principal or the Office of Public Information at 607-735-3091, or at bmanwaring@elmiracityschools.com.