School supply giveaway in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The Elmira-Corning branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), has scheduled its annual FLACE – Back-To-School supplies giveaway, “If U Care, Help Us Share.”

The event will occur on August 21st, 10:00 – 11:30am or until all supplies are gone. The event will occur outside at Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 402 Sullivan Street, Elmira, New York. CDC guidelines will be enforced; therefore, everyone is required to wear a mask.

The association asks for school supply lists from all grades in order to get all the supplies that are required for students in the area. Among the supplies that will be offered are backpacks that students can choose from. They have also added masks and hand sanitizers, in light of COVID.

Anyone is welcome to come, and no one will get turned away. Local NAACP President hopes that everyone that is need of these supplies will show up.

“There are really a lot of needy families in our area. You might not see them on the streets like you see them in the city… but we have pockets of that,” said Georgia Verdier, President of Elmira/Corning NAACP.

Although it says the event will be running until 11:30, Verdier says they will stay as until all their supplies are gone.

The Chemung County Democratic and Republican Committees will do Voter Registration; an Organ Donation Representative will be present to share information, also the Chemung County Health Department has been invited to do COVID-19 vaccinations.

Event Supporters include the Biella Foundation, Ray Curry, Pennsylvania Avenue UMC, and Corning Museum of Glass. The event is free, and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by parents. Special thanks to Pastor Johnnie Vaughn for the utilization of his church.