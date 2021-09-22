Schumer calls for CDC funding as ‘mosquitos take record bite out of NY’

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Top lawmakers are calling for increased funding to combat viruses spread by mosquitoes.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-NY, is calling for an increase in annual funding for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vector-Borne Diseases program as New York is continuing to see an increase in mosquito populations. Sen. Schumer specifically claimed that this is to address the past summer, as it was one of the worst mosquito seasons across New York State.

“Ask any outdoor diner about the mosquitos this summer, and you’ll feel a resounding itch,” Senator Schumer said in a press release. “This is actually one of the worst mosquito seasons in recent memory with a record number of the bugs plaguing communities across New York. From the city to Buffalo and all throughout New York State.”

Schumer then went on to reference the presence of the West Nile virus in New York State. West Nile is a potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus, which dozens of mosquito samples have tests positive for the virus in the state. A case of the virus was confirmed in an Upstate New York resident this past summer.

“Even more concerning, pools of the potentially-deadly mosquito-borne disease, West Nile Virus, continue to grow, and this could last well into Fall because of a very wet summer and climate change,” Sen. Schumer added.

Sen. Schumer also explained that to survey, educate and mitigate for preventing these viruses across New York, increased funding from the Environmental Protection Agency and CDC is required. He then announced a two-prong plan to ensure resources from the EPA and to increase funding from the CDC.

Specifically, Schumer has requested a 61% increase in annual funding for the CDC’s Vector-Borner Diseases programs. He is pushing to support two key programs which include the CDC Regional Centers of Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseases and CDC Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity grant program. He said this would increase the coordination between academic institutions and state and local departments.

Additionally, Schumer wrote a letter to the EPA to ensure that New York officials have access to effective mosquito control tools. His full letter can be read below: